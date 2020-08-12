CLOSE
Under Armour To Give Steph Curry His Own Brand

Chef Curry definitely cooked up some successful silhouettes over the years...

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Steph Curry‘s Under Armour sneakers might not exactly be as successful as the Air Jordan’s under the Nike umbrella (though they actually move tons of pairs), but that isn’t keeping him from making GOAT-ish moves at his sneaker brand.

Letsgowarriors is reporting that the Maryland-based sneaker company has decided to bless the Golden State Warrior’s superstar point guard with his own brand under through their company a la Michael Jordan. A “sneakerhead” source in China informed the reporter that Steph was on the cusp of debuting his own brand under the UA umbrella and could be coming sooner than you think.

His new “Curry8 Flow” is supposed to drop sometime in the Fall. I have heard both August and September as possible release time frames, so I don’t have strong intel on that.

This news, then, updates the previous report of a “re-branding” into what really amounts to a new brand launch, which includes the new logo we previously reported. Obviously, that new logo will be akin to what the Jumpman logo is to Jordan Brand, and different or separate than the Nike brand. In other words, Under Armour’s “UA” logo will no longer appear on any forthcoming Curry signature shoes.

Well, Steph’s definitely earned it. That’s for sure. Especially after all the slander he caught for his “Seinfeld” 2’s that dropped a few years ago.

It should be interesting to see what Under Armour debuts under Steph’s new brand come next season but whatever it looks like best believe Nike will still be kicking themselves in the ass for having one of their representatives refer to Steph as Steven. He more than likely wouldn’t have gotten his own brand under Nike though. Just sayin.’

Under Armour To Give Steph Curry His Own Brand  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close