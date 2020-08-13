CLOSE
Hulu Releases Trailer For Horror Satire Movie Exploring Black Hair

"Dear White People" creator Justin Simien will direct.

2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Bad Hair" Premiere

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Black hair continues to be at the center of both beauty and political conversations, considering it can easily become criminalized before a kid turns 21. One upcoming Hulu movie seeks to humorously tackle the horrors of switching up hairstyles for social status.

According to Shadow and Act, the movie “Bad Hair” is described as a “horror satire set in 1989” where an “ambitious young woman gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television.”

“However, her flourishing career may come at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own,” the description continues.

Check out the trailer below:

The movie stars Elle Lorraine, Vanessa L. Williams, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Chanté Adams, Blair Underwood, Laverne Cox, James Van Der Beek, Kelly Rowland and more. It will be directed by Justin Simien, whose claim to fame is the “Dear White People” movie and Netflix show.

Simien discussed the movie, which saw a premiere at Sundance in 2020, with Shadow and Act’s Facebook Live series, “Locked Down With ___.”

The film will take cues from Korean horror movies, which often use hair as a horror device. “Bad Hair is about a woman in 1989’s Los Angeles. Right when New Jack Swing is making Black music pop for the first time…Black people are having a moment and she senses an opportunity [for her] to rise up at this company,” Simien said.

“She’s working at a company called Culture TV, which is like a Black entertainment/music/television type channel. And in order to move up the ranks when Vanessa Williams takes over as the boss…she gets this weave,” continued Simien. “1989 is also the year [when] hair weaves become more accessible to everyday consumers. And [this] weave tremendously escalates her momentum at work, but it is a horror-thriller. There’s a cost to having the weave, the weave has a bit of a bloodlust. It requires blood to survive.”

Simien admitted that the movie is ridiculous, “but I’m a little ridiculous,” he said, adding that psychological thrillers often lean into the absurdities of life.

“Bad Hair” will have its premiere on October 23 as part of Hulu’s Halloween-themed original content, branded as Huluween.

Based on the trailer alone, some scares are surely on the way.

Hulu Releases Trailer For Horror Satire Movie Exploring Black Hair  was originally published on newsone.com

