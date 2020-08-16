CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

CeeLo Green Apologizes To Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Sometimes a "no comment" will more than suffice.

Gnarls Barkley

Source: Andy Willsher / Getty

No one, and we mean no one care for for CeeLo Green’s opinion about “WAP” considering his problematic behavior. Nevertheless, he did, and the Goodie Mob rapper and singer is now apologizing for his fail.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

As previously reported, CeeLo chimed in with the audacity to criticize the content Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexual explicit “WAP.”

Social media was quick to point out some of Green’s previous suspect commentary, including asserting it isn’t rape if the woman is unconscious. Seriously, that happened.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

And now here we are, with CeeLo apologizing, via Instagram.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding with a quote taken from an interview I did a few days ago while promoting my new project. Firstly, I’m an advocate of artistic freedom and expression as well as a fan of Nicki, Cardi & Meagan [sic],” said CeeLo in his lengthy statement on IG (sic). “I know most of them personally and consider Cardi & Offset family. Therefore, I would never disrespect them all as powerful, beautiful and influential women … and professionals.”

He added, “I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans.”

So it was the headlines fault? Right.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

CeeLo Green Apologizes To Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ceelo Green

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Make A Donation To The Piney Woods School

The school’s founding values of Love, Integrity, Faith, Excellence, and Empowerment stand truer today than ever before. Your donation will…
08.14.20
After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will…

He holds a news conference with Taylor's family.
08.14.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…

The parents of Elijah McClain, a slain 23-year-old Black man from Aurora, Colorado, recently filed a lawsuit against the city,…
08.14.20
‘Birtherism 2.0’: Newsweek Accused Of Publishing Racist Op-Ed…

Newsweek has come under fire for publishing an op-ed questioning whether Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as the vice…
08.13.20
Stacey Abrams’ Name Conspicuously Missing From List Of…

Stacey Abrams has been called a rising star in the Democratic Party, but her name was not included on the…
08.12.20
Close