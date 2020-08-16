CLOSE
R. Kelly Alleged Manager Charged With Shooting Threat That Evacuated 2018 Doc Screening

The Pied Piper is cheating all costs even from inside the bing, allegedly.

R Kelly

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Perhaps the only person working harder to cheat than Donald Trump is R. Kelly. An alleged manager of the disgraced R&B singer and accused sexual predator has been charged with calling in a threat during a documentary screening.

Back in late 2018, a screening of the then-forthcoming Lifetime Surviving R. Kelly documentary, which is now on Netflix, was abruptly ended evacuated due to a threat.

Reports TMZ:

Donnell Russell has just been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for an alleged threat to shoot up an NYC theater in December 2018 when the Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” was being screened there.

The feds claim Russell admitted to first sending a cease-and-desist letter trying to end the screening — but when that failed, prosecutors allege he phoned in the shooting threat … and successfully nixed the event, which was being attended by a number of Kelly’s alleged victims.

TMZ broke the story … law enforcement sources told us an R. Kelly associate was a person of interest over an alleged threat that came in just 20 minutes before the start of the screening. Russell was charged with 1 count of conspiracy to threaten physical harm and 1 count of threatening physical harm. Each charge carries a max sentence of 5 years in prison. This, of course, is just the tip of the legal iceberg for Russell.

This is just a side charge for Russell. He is also one of the three (3) men accused of bribing and intimidating witnesses in the federal cases against his client that include charge like child pornography, racketeering and sexual assault.

R. Kelly Alleged Manager Charged With Shooting Threat That Evacuated 2018 Doc Screening  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

