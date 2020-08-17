CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kim Kardashian Offers Support To Help Release C-Murder From Prison

"True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller be returned home to his kids."-Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out for dinner at Craig's restaurant

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Kim Kardashian is lending her support to Master P and family to assist in the release of P’s younger brother, C-Murder.

On  Sunday (Aug 16), Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to announce the next case that she will be working on to exonerate the prisoner who due to corruption was unable to receive a fair trial, saying she’s going to put her resources along with Master P, Monica, and others toward helping free C-Murder.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

“Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson, and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller,” Kardashian wrote. “My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In addition to announcing that C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, is the recipient, Kardashian also revealed why she chose him as a recipient noting that evidence has been questioned in the case and that eyewitnesses have since recanted their testimony about pinning him to the crime he was convicted of committing, not to mention jurors allegedly being pressured to vote guilty.

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” Kim Kardashian wrote. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller be returned home to his kids.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Monica took to Instagram to respond to the news that Kim Kardashian was lending support to the efforts that her and Master P’s team has been working on for years, adding that Kardashian’s support is helping Miller’s case get the attention it deserves.

“@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty ! There’s never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help,” Monica wrote. “After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent… I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury! Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this. I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller”

View this post on Instagram

@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty ! There’s never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help! After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent… I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury! Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this.. I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller

A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicadenise) on

C-Murder, who is currently serving life in prison, also took to Instagram to respond to the news thanking Monica for continued support throughout the years.

“Moses when they took me I told you go live your life because you didn’t deserve what the system was about to do to me,” C-Murder wrote. “You still stood for me, without me asking created a team that could change the outcome of a very unfair fate! You been Forever Tru, One in a Lifetime!! @monicadenise got em saying #FreeCoreyMiller”

Before his incarceration, C-Murder was signed to No Limit Records alongside Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, and many others. C-Murder’s biggest record to date is “Down For My N*ggaz” featuring Snoop Dogg, which Snoop played during his iconic Verzuz battle against DMX.

Kim Kardashian Offers Support To Help Release C-Murder From Prison  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

C-Murder , Kim Kardashian

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq
Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

Obama is known for being our former President, making history as the first African American to hold the position, also…
08.18.20
‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts…

Four years after Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama, the former first lady borrowed some of Donald Trump's own words to…
08.18.20
George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims…

Members of George Floyd's family delivered an unexpected address during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in an…
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…

In a new book from the insufferable two, the former Fox Nation show hosts say that the network took aim…
08.18.20
Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House…

Democratic legislators fight for a fair 2020 election.
08.18.20
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Close