Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On His Arrest, “The Truth Always Reveals Itself”

Back in 2016, Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams went public with her relationship with Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Tim Norman. She appeared on the OWN series, getting the chance to meet Miss Robbie, and said in an interview at the time about the Sweetie Pie’s manager, “He’s just so supportive. Things are going really well.”

Soon after though, their relationship took a turn, and by 2017, both parties were seeking restraining orders against each other. He claimed she slashed his tires, while Williams publicly stated that Norman was stalking her. She called him a “bat s–t psycho,” a “sick person” and claimed that she was afraid to walk her dog at night out of fear of what he might do. Her efforts to get the restraining order were featured on Season 7 of Basketball Wives. She also shared stories from other women who got in contact with her, alleging they too had witnessed stalking behavior from Norman and even been subjected to violence. Nevertheless, many people thought Williams was exaggerating about the situation, believing that wasn’t anyone to be scared of (and citing his shape as somehow being proof of that). Twitter didn’t believe her, which we noted at the time was “disappointing.” Most recently, claims of abuse from his ex-girlfriend, Jenae Wallick were portrayed as the griping of a bitter ex.

Well, after the news of Norman’s arrest this week for allegedly conspiring to have his nephew, Andre Montgomery, killed in order to obtain money from a life insurance policy, Williams’s story doesn’t sound so farfetched anymore, does it? It’s even scarier to note that the murder-for-hire plot occurred months before the pair went public. With that being said, people wondered what she thinks about the situation. She took to social media to say she was glad the truth was out about him.

“Karma will get you one way or another,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories on Monday night. “The truth always reveals itself.”

She also took to Twitter to say she was grateful to have survived Norman and offered her sympathy to Montgomery’s family.

You can see Williams on Basketball Wives talking about living in fear while trying to get a restraining order against Norman (she was eventually granted a temporary one) below.

Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On His Arrest, “The Truth Always Reveals Itself”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

