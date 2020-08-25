CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

"The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am."

Kevin Hart Reveals Why He Didn't Announced He Caught COVID-19

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate. Comedian Kevin Hart became the latest celebrity to reveal they had the contagious virus.

During a stand-up set over the weekend, Kevin Hart revealed that he battled COVID-19 earlier in the year. Hart shared the shocking revelation with attendees at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Hart explained why he didn’t share the news when he was first diagnosed with the virus telling the socially distanced crowd:

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As for the event Hart was at, Page Six reports that Chappelle opened-up his wallet and spent $100,000 on coronavirus rapid testing for those in attendance, a necessity now in this world that is currently ravaged by COVID-19. Hart joined other performers Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Questlove, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Hart joins a growing list of Black celebrities and athletes who were infected with COVID-19. Idris Elba, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Scarface, Slim Thug, Fred Da Godson, Peter Thomas, Von Miller, Patrick Ewing, and most recently Usain Bolt all battled in the disease. Fred Da Godson sadly passed away.

We are glad to hear that Kevin Hart has fully recovered, but let his testimonial serve as a lesson to stay masked-up, wash your hands and continue to practice social distancing.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

No Laughing Matter: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kevin Hart

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Graphic Video Shows ‘Young White Man’ Shooting People…

At least two people were killed after a "young White man" was shown on video shooting protesters at a demonstration…
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…

Until Freedom launched "BreonnaCon" event in an effort to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor's death by the hands of police…
08.26.20
Jacob Blake Shooting: NBA’s Fred VanVleet Speaks On…

He also challenges reporters on how they feel about the incident.
08.26.20
Leslie David Baker AKA Stanley From ‘The Office’…

The veteran actor and Chicago native says that a spin-off series featuring Stanley is in the works but racist fans…
08.26.20
KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin’” Slogan Due To Coronavirus

KFC is thinking about their message to the world during the pandemic.
08.26.20
Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From…

An update from the father of Jacob Blake...
08.26.20
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…

In a desperate bid to rile up his base with conspiracy theories regarding mail-in voting, the former business mogul's tweet…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
Close