Maryland To Give Out An Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits

Recently, FEMA approved Maryland’s application for unemployed Marylanders to be able to get another $300 a week in benefits.

According to Fox 45, Maryland plans to start giving out the added money by late September.

The report states this is an additional $431 million that unemployed residents will get from the state and federal government.

Eligible claimants can get the weekly $300 retroactively to the week ending Aug. 1 and ending no later than Dec. 26, 2020.

