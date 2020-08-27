Joe Budden Moving To Yank ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ Off Spotify, Says The Company Is “Pillaging His Audience”

There won’t be no “New Joe Budden” being heard on Spotify anymore.

The former rapper turned cultural commentator Joe Budden made the announcement that his insanely-popular podcast won’t be returning to the streaming platform when his contract with Spotify ends next month during a recent episode of the show.

Budden informed listeners of The Joe Budden Podcast, “September 23rd, I cannot tell you where this podcast will be, but as it stands, I can tell you where it will not be, and that is Spotify,” on the episode dropped on Wednesday (Aug.26). Budden also used the moment to detail his history with the Swedish owned company since signing his exclusive deal with the streaming platform nearly two years ago. He also claims that his podcast exceeded Spotify’s streaming expectations by 900% and that his show’s loyal listeners would crash the platform.

Budden also claimed that the company wouldn’t allow him and his team to take Christmas and New Year’s Eve vacation and that he never received a bonus. He also detailed that Spotify offered them Rolex watches instead and after Budden and his crew picked them out, told them their selections were “too expensive.” When he floated the idea that the company should give the listeners their money, he said the company declined the idea.

The Love & Hip Hop reality star then accused the company of “pillaging” his listeners.

“That was the first time it dawned on me that Spotify is pillaging. You pillage the audience from the podcast, and you’ve continued to pillage each step of the way without any regard for [the fans.]”

Budden pointed out that after he signed his deal two years ago, podcasters can find better deals and that Spotify is only worried about filling its roster with more popular shows.

“Everybody’s not looking to feed the soil, some are just looking to take the fruit.”

Budden states that he was the “guinea pig” for Spotify’s foray into the podcast world, and being that he was already established, he proved that the company’s plan to have exclusive shows does work. Budden also revealed that the company wanted him to read ads during the show, and he refused to do so.

“Spotify never cared about this podcast individually,.Spotify only cared about our contribution to the platform.”

Spotify has responded to Budden’s claims in a statement released to The Verge:

“As Joe referenced on his show, we made him a considerable offer — one that was significantly larger and many times the value of the existing agreement and reflective of the current market and size of his audience. Unfortunately, we could not come to terms, and we respect his wishes to find a new home for his show.”

We are interested to see where The Joe Budden Podcast lands after the deal with Spotify expires, or will he just keep it independent of big-name streaming companies.

