Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Masika Kalysha Apologizes For Kidnapping Video

The 35-year-old actress and mother of one of Fetty Wap's children was also reportedly fired from the second season cast of UMC's 'Double Cross' series.

Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi - Arrivals

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Former reality television star Masika Kalysha is now apologizing after posting a video depicting a kidnapping in a bid to shed light on human trafficking. There have also been unconfirmed reports that Kalysha was let go from the cast of a new series that inspired the video.

As reported by The Blast, Kalysha issued a statement following backlash to a video she posted that she says was inspired by her role on Double Cross, which is entering its second season on the UMC network. The show highlights the horrors of human trafficking within episodes, and Kalysha aimed to use her platform to raise further awareness.

From The Blast:

“While on set fully immersed in my character, for season two of Double Crossed, a show that bravely displays the reality and tragedy of human trafficking, I got caught up in the excitement of the moment and chose to use my platform to bring an essential topic to light by displaying my efforts to support the end of human trafficking,” Masika began.

She continued, “It is imperative that you understand the public’s safety and the victims are paramount to my actions. I made no money, nor was it ever my intent. With that being said, I am aware that the way I went about it was distasteful, and I apologize to anyone whom I have offended or hurt with my delivery.”

Kalysha continued in her statement that was was “incredibly grateful” and hopes that an “open dialogue” has now been sparked and is aiming her efforts to help end human trafficking.

The outlet previously reported that the producers of UMC decided to part ways with Kalysha, but neither the actress nor the network has officially confirmed follow-up inquiries.

