CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and Rectal Cancer [VIDEO]

Colon cancer is named the number 3 cancer that kills people.  Dr. Collier breaks down the early signs of colon and rectal cancer. He also explains that getting a colonoscopy is a test that should be taken by the age of 45 years old for African-Americans.  If this type of cancer runs in your family, he suggests getting tested at any age. He says that getting a colonoscopy should be a test where there is no co-pay required.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Listen to Dr. Collier explain healthy habits that may prevent colon cancer in the future.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

Kid Cudi just entered rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. Here are other celebrities who have struggled with mental health issues.

Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and Rectal Cancer [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha…

On Wednesday (Aug 26) just one day after the 17-year old gunman opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protestors…
08.31.20
Trump-Loving Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Looking At Life In…

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in jail following the shooting incident that saw 2 Jacob…
08.31.20
Emmett Till Movie In Development 65 Years After…

The film will also follow Mamie Till Mobley and her fight for justice for her son.
08.31.20
Michelle Obama Explains How White People ‘Didn’t Even…

The author and public speaker gives multiple accounts.
08.31.20
Black National Convention Will Put Forth Political Agenda…

Actors, activists and organizers will join the Friday event.
08.31.20
Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Speaking To Joe Biden…

Mr. Blake says he spoke to Biden and Harris for a full hour and felt comforted afterwards as President Obama's…
08.31.20
White Man In Blackface Rolled Up To DC…

In case any of you white people have yet to get the memo, Blackface is forever a no go. Nevertheless,…
08.31.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says

Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha, WI police officer on Sunday, prompting massive protests and strikes by professional…
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…

NFL legend Brian Urlacher doesn't care about Black people. That's the only way to explain a headass message the former…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Close