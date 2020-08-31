Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and Rectal Cancer [VIDEO]

Colon cancer is named the number 3 cancer that kills people. Dr. Collier breaks down the early signs of colon and rectal cancer. He also explains that getting a colonoscopy is a test that should be taken by the age of 45 years old for African-Americans. If this type of cancer runs in your family, he suggests getting tested at any age. He says that getting a colonoscopy should be a test where there is no co-pay required.

Listen to Dr. Collier explain healthy habits that may prevent colon cancer in the future.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues 11 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues 1. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human.” Source: 1 of 11 2. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas. Source: 2 of 11 3. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school. Source: 3 of 11 4. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts. Source: 4 of 11 5. Lena Dunham is often open about her anxiety and OCD, once saying, “To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it’s mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I’m glad I did.” Source: 5 of 11 6. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, “I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control.” Source: 6 of 11 7. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007. Source: 7 of 11 8. Zayn Malik’s anxiety is often so crippling, it’s caused him to cancel shows. Source: 8 of 11 9. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, “I’m not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward.” Source: 9 of 11 10. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, “I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be okay. It’ll be okay.'” Source: 10 of 11 11. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, “I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health.” Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues Kid Cudi just entered rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. Here are other celebrities who have struggled with mental health issues.

Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and Rectal Cancer [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com