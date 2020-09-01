CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Donald Trump Goes To Kenosha, Wisconsin + Master P’s New Food Products [WATCH]

Though President Donald Trump was asked not to come to Kenosha, Wisconsin, he’s planning to visit today to view the damage from the riots after the recent police shooting.  He has yet to speak about Jacob Blake, who was shot by police and defended Kyle Rittenhouse, who murder 2 protestors.

Lousiana residents learn that they made be without power for weeks or months after Hurricane Laura.

Coronavirus numbers are still rising and citizens are still hopeful for a second stimulus check. Walmart is coming for Amazon by offering memberships services and tries to buy TikTok.

Master P launches products to replace purchasing Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s called Uncle P’s.  His food items will range from pancake mix, grits, syrup, oatmeal, seasonings, rice, beans, and more.  Of course, he plans to give back to the community in the process.

