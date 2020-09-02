CLOSE
Oak Tree: Charles Oakley Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Lineup

The New York Knicks legend will be part of the 29th season for the long-running celebrity dance competition series.

BIG3 - Playoffs

Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

Charles Oakley quickly gained the reputation as an enforcer for the New York Knicks, adding grit and toughness to a team anchored by the great Patrick Ewing. Now, Oak Tree is going to show off his moves on the dancefloor as a member of the upcoming Dancing With The Stars season.

As shared via a trailer for the show, Oakley joins a star-studded cast for DWTS‘ 29th season, which included St. Louis Hip-Hop legend Nelly, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, actress Skai Jackson, former NFL great Vernon Davis, and The Real co-host Jeannie Mai among others.

AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys fam, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, Catfish host Nev Schulman, figure skater Johnny Weir, cheerleading coach Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe formerly of The Bachelorette, actress Anne Heche, actor Jesse Metcalfe, and Justina Machado of One Day At A Time round out the rest of the stars.

The new season makes its debut on September 14 with supermodel Tyra Banks serving as host.

Photo: Getty

Oak Tree: Charles Oakley Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Lineup  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Charles Oakley

Close