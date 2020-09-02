CLOSE
Here’s The Details On Monica’s Fendi Look She Wore On Verzuz

Sure we all came for the music but chile the fashion sure too over the Brandy V Monica Verzuz battle!

2020 Leaders & Legends Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Verzuz is supposed to be all about the music but the Brandy V Monica battle was practically overshadowed by the ladies’ fashion.  Monica wore a Fendi outfit that was styled to the gods and instantly had me looking for where to buy and how much it would set me back.  But to no surprise, Miss Thang wore a lewk that we can’t buy.  But the details….. I got ’em for you.

Celebrity stylist Kollin Carter was at the center of Monica’s custom Fedi look.  He revealed that Monica wanted a Fedi logo look that you and I didn’t have access to and he achieved just that in true Dapper Dan style.

“Monica was very adamant about doing logos!  I wanted to of course make it something unique that you couldn’t just go in a store and buy.  I wanted it to feel nostalgic.”  – Kollin Carter

First Carter took a Fendi Overcoat that retails for $3,980 and deconstructed it into a cropped bolero style jacket.  Putting one of the remaining fabric to waste the rest of the overcoat was used to adorn the corset.  The corset was constructed by Garo Sparo, a celebrity fashion designer and custom designer, who wrapped and constructed the boned corset.  The beret was a Fendi skirt that retailed for $1,980 that was also deconstructed for a custom fit.  Now to settle the biggest debate about Monica’s look, both Solange and Tyler the Creator were going back and forth in the comments on if Monica was wearing boots or leather pants.  Carter settled this debate by revealing she was wearing extended leather pants with splits that came over Gianvito Rossi sandals.

So there you have it.  You can’t buy the look but if you got the plug you can get it.

Here’s The Details On Monica’s Fendi Look She Wore On Verzuz  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

