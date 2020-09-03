CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

We’re Rooting For Everyone Black In Latest ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer [Video]

Just book Lashana Lynch as Storm in the MCU, right now.

James Bond No Time To Die

Source: Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

The latest trailer for No Time To Die, the latest James Bond flick, has arrived, and it’s full of Black people. It’s also jam-packed with action as Daniel Craig is literally ducking cars, jumping off bridges, shooting up SUV’s and testing just how bulletproof his whip really is.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

James Bond No Time To Die

Source: Nicola Dove / DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

As for the plot, Bond is no longer on active duty and is trying to mind his business in Jamaica. But that’s a wash when Felix Leiter (once again portrayed by Jeffrey Wright) and the CIA come through asking for a hand in rescuing a kidnapped scientist. What could possibly go wrong?

Along the way he meets the new 007 (“a disarming young woman,” per Bond(), portrayed by the dope actress Lashana Lynch. In the trailer, she shares a moment with fellow British actress Naomie Harris who portrays Moneypenny. See, what’s not to love about all these Black faces in a James Bond flick—and rolling with the good guys, too?

And we didn’t even mention Rami Malek who is of Egyptian descent.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and originally set to drop last November, No Time To Die is due in theaters November 20.  Watch the new trailer below.

We’re Rooting For Everyone Black In Latest ‘No Time To Die’ Trailer [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

James Bond

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Y’All Apologize To Kap?: The NFL Will Paint…

One of the most beloved sporting leagues in the world is attempting to right their past wrongs. Roger Goodell is…
09.04.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.04.20
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls Donald Trump A…

Smelling a purely political ploy to appease the MAGA base, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for one is not impressed…
09.04.20
11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist…

According to published reports, 11-year old Nevaeh Thomas was playing with a group of friends outside an apartment complex near Shawnee…
09.03.20
Pro-Police Facebook Group Calls For Montauk Brewing Company…

As America becomes more divided, more tribal and more racist under the watch of the Divider-In-Chief, Donald “Treasonous” Trump, companies…
09.03.20
Save The Date! Kamala Harris Expected To Humble…

Joe Biden would square off against Donald Trump as the 2020 election rapidly approaches. But while those two will have…
09.03.20
SheaMoisture & Prominent National Black Female Activists Partner…

The civil unrest following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the most recent police shooting of…
09.02.20
LA Cops Shoot & Kill Dijon Kizzee Over…

While they first said he was armed with a gun during the encounter, they now say he was unarmed as…
09.02.20
Close