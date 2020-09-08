CLOSE
Baltimore County Leaders Introduce ‘SMART Policing Act’ That Would Ban Chokeholds & Modernize Policing

Tensions with Baltimore residents continue as protestors march in solidarity for Freddie Gray

A new bill has been introduced that will modernize policing in Baltimore County.

The “SMART Policing Act” would ban chokeholds and all neck restraints, unless a person’s life is in immediate jeopardy.

It also requires a policy specifying that officers render aid or call for medical care for any person in police custody who has an obvious injury or complaint of an injury and another policy “affirming the sanctity of life and the dignity and value of all persons.”

The county executive said the bill will bar individuals with prior disciplinary records in other jurisdictions or agencies from becoming a Baltimore County police officer, and requires annual training in de-escalation, implicit bias and the use of force.

Officers would also be obligated to intervene to stop fellow officers from using excessive force and report uses of force, and provide protections to prohibit retaliation against those who report the misconduct.

The bill will be officially introduced during the County Council meeting Tuesday evening.

What do you think? Will this work?

