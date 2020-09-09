CLOSE
Brian Courtney Wilson Debuts Video For His Remake To Marvin Gaye’s Classic, “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)”

Brian Courtney Wilson already had us feeling a little nostalgic with the release of his version of Marvin Gaye’s classic “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” and now, there’s a music video for it! 

The performance video pictured in black and white was shot in a recording studio with live instruments and background vocals that add to the throwback vibe. 

RELATED: Brian Courtney Wilson Reveals What Inspired His Cover Of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna Holler)”

