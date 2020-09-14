CLOSE
BeMore For Baltimore: One Vote Voting Summit Happening September 22nd

Election Day in the United States of America - MARYLAND

Source: Veronaa / Getty

On Tuesday September 22nd at 6:30 p.m., Radio One Baltimore will produce the first ever BeMore For Baltimore: One Vote Voting Summit. September 22nd is known nationwide as National Voter Registration Day. This virtual voting summit is designed to educate, inform and encourage our young adult listeners of the power of their vote

The voting summit will cover how to properly submit voter pledges and registrations, concerns and next steps regarding the voter purge in Baltimore, and the logistics side of voter registration. We will also tackle topics such as nonpartisan voter engagement, absentee voting, voting rights for felons, and the importance of voting for Congressional, State and Local officials. 

The virtual event will be hosted by the Board of Elections. There will also be special guests such as local and national influencers, voting registration specialists and community leaders. The virtual event will be live streamed right here.

For more information on voting and the 2020 election in the state of Maryland, click here.

BeMore For Baltimore: One Vote Voting Summit Happening September 22nd  was originally published on 92q.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
