Usher Hopes To Finally Have A Daughter! [Exclusive Interview]

Usher Wants To Be A Girl Dad!

Celebrity News
| 09.14.20
The Voice - Season 9

Source: NBC / Getty

Atlanta native, Usher Raymond IV will be growing his family very shortly, as he has confirmed he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, are expecting their first child together. Usher already has two sons, but revealed to Ryan Cameron that he would truly like to have daughters and become a Girl Dad.

Check out the interview below has Usher talks about his wants for daughters and what everyone should expect from his upcoming Las Vegas Residency.

Close