CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From City Of Louisville

Breonna Taylor

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

The city of Louisville, Kentucky has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed by police six months ago, prompting global protests and citizens urging Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers involved.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

According to the New York Times, Taylor’s family will receive $12 million from the city.

The city also agreed to implement a number of changes in regards to policing, including more scrutiny on officers during the execution of search warrants and make mandatory safeguards that were common in the department but not followed on the night that Taylor was shot and killed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Taylor died after her boyfriend said he mistook police officers for an intruder as they busted in the door of her apartment after midnight to execute a no-knock search warrant. The boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire, prompting officers to let off multiple rounds in Taylor’s apartment and two others. There was no effort to render aid for her as officers insisted on calling an ambulance for the wounded officer.

Both former first lady Michelle Obama and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris called out Taylor’s name at the Democratic National Convention in August, the latest in a number of global figures who have called for justice in the slain woman’s name. Criminal charges have yet to be filed against the officers, more than six months after the incident.

 

Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From City Of Louisville  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Breonna Taylor

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts…

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to end immigrants' Temporary Protection Status (TPS), disproportionately impacting people working in industries…
09.15.20
‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals…

Andrew Gillum told Tamron Hall during an interview that he identifies as "bisexual."
09.15.20
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’…

George Floyd's family and their lawyers ripped the defense team as the Hennepin County attorney were disqualified from prosecuting the…
09.14.20
CNN Slams President Donald Trump For Made-Up 9/11…

CNN aired a segment on Friday that's sure to get under his skin after the network pulled up the former…
09.11.20
Close