CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of His Contract Outburst [WATCH]

Twitter blocked Kanye West‘s account after he had another outburst releasing his Universal Records contract page by page and also uploading a video of him peeing on his Grammy.  He also posted a screenshot of a number who he says belongs to a Forbes Editor. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE RECEIPTS.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Kerry Washington won her first Emmy award! And Fans are speculating if Nicki Minaj has already had her baby due to a post from her mother. Listen up top for Da Brat’s full rundown!

DON’T MISS…

Finally! Nicki Minaj Announces She’s Pregnant! [PHOTO]

Kanye West Pisses On His Grammy Award, Dubs Himself ‘Baby Putin’

Did You Know? Kerry Washington Once Auditioned For This Iconic 90s Movie

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nicki Minaj Goes Back Home & Stuns In Trinidad Carnival Costume

10 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj Goes Back Home & Stuns In Trinidad Carnival Costume

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Goes Back Home & Stuns In Trinidad Carnival Costume

Nicki Minaj Goes Back Home & Stuns In Trinidad Carnival Costume

[caption id="attachment_819185" align="alignnone" width="1218"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Nicki Minaj, who just recently shut down the internet showing off her “improved” twerking skills earlier in the month, now has Twitter acting lusty all over again thanks to her Trinidad carnival fit. You’d have to be a hater to honestly deny that Nick didn’t kill her carnival fit. Minaj, a Trinidad & Tobago native, looked absolutely beautiful, rocking a teal and purple costume complimented with feathers and jewel-covered corset. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Before she hit the di road and partied with the rest of the Trini massive, Minaj gave her 111 million followers a glimpse of her costume that was designed by the popular mas band, Tribe, with the caption”Trini to di .” https://www.instagram.com/p/B8_zIrpHKhO/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B8_x1mVHZSy/ She would later hop on the Tribe truck flanked by her “husband” Kenneth Petty and showed loved to the carnival-goers while performing alongside Soca legend Machel Montano and  Soca star Kes. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Aev9RH6KN/ Twitter, of course,  is absolutely loving Minaj’s carnival flex and showering her with nothing but praise, especially the Barbs. To see more photos of Nicki in her costume flaunting her Trini curves, plus reactions hit the gallery below. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of His Contract Outburst [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: How Do HBCUs Fit Into…

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah, Spelman College Student Government Association President Fana Haileselassie and the United Negro College…
09.18.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts…

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to end immigrants' Temporary Protection Status (TPS), disproportionately impacting people working in industries…
09.15.20
‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals…

Andrew Gillum told Tamron Hall during an interview that he identifies as "bisexual."
09.15.20
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
Close