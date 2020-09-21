CLOSE
Baltimore Ravens Face Off Against Texans, Win 33-16

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens went up against the Houston Texans on Sunday, beating them 33-16.

This victory is Baltimore’s 14th straight win in the regular season.

It’s also the longest streak in the NFL since Carolina won 18 in a row in the 2014-2015 season.

The Ravens host Kansas City on Monday, September 28.

Source: CBS Baltimore

NFL: SEP 08 Ravens at Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens set a franchise record during their first game of the regular season Sunday. Lamar Jackson, a South Florida native, tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes to help the Baltimore Ravens beat the Miami Dolphins 59-10. Although Sunday's game was played down south, that didn't stop Baltimoreans showing off their purple pride here at home. Check it out below. Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Face Off Against Texans, Win 33-16  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

