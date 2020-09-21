CLOSE
Trump Supporting Convoy Rolls Through North Carolina Yelling “White Power!”

More reason to vote for Biden come November...

US President Donald Trump's rally in Fayetteville

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

At this point we have to conclude that if you’re still supporting Donald Trump’s re-election campaign it’s probably because you support his racism, xenophobia and overall agenda of living in an Amerikkka under the rule of white supremacy.

Regardless of how many times Trump and his supporters deny being racists, his words and their actions continue to echo that of 1940’s Klansmen looking to scare the bejesus out of people of color and anyone supporting equality. Over the weekend while Trump supporting protestors tried to intimidate early voters in Fairfax, Virginia, a convoy of Trump supporting hooligans rolled through the streets of Elon in North Carolina to support the Racist-In-Chief’s re-election campaign and yelled out the basis of their support: white power.

The Triad City Beat tweeted out video of the Trump supporting MAGAts terrorizing the roads of Elon, NC over the weekend and of course the trucks were draped with American flags, Trump and Pence Banners, and worst of all, racists.

It’s amazing that Trump supporters will overlook a tanking economy, 200,000 dead Americans (and counting) from a deadly pandemic that Trump helped exacerbate, and all kinds of human rights violations, just so they can be as openly racist as they want to be.

With the 2020 election just weeks away you can expect to see more of this kind of f*ckery take place and with armed militias taking to court houses and possibly outside of voting centers to intimidate voters and keep Donald Trump in “white power.”

