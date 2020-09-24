CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jaguar Wright Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish After Accusing Common Of Sexual Assault

She might as well have said, “Nothing personal, but your man is pure trash.”

Array

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Well, this is an odd twist. Jaguar Wright posted an Instagram video apologizing to Tiffany Haddish a month after accusing her boyfriend, Common, of sexual assault back when the musicians allegedly dated two decades ago.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the one-minute video clip, Wright professed her respect for the comedian and addressed the possible friction the accusation may have caused in Haddish’s relationship with the rapper while doubling down on her original story that sparked the controversy over the summer.

“There’s one person that I have not addressed directly,” Wright states in the video. “And the truth is because I have a lot of respect for her. I think that she is a wonderful comedian. I think she’s a great philanthropist. I just got off of her page and I just scrolled through like a month or two. I was just curious to see if everything going on in hip hop and neo-soul was affecting her in any way because I know that she’s in a relationship with, unfortunately, someone who became a target of my investigation. I just want to say to Tiffany Haddish, I got all of the respect in the world for you.”

Wright later admitted the apology was inspired by a conversation with a mutual friend, Luenell Campbell.

“Luenell has always spoken highly of you and there’s not much Luenell can say to me that I don’t take as Bible,” Wright admitted.  “So I just wanted to apologize, for real, for real, if anything that I have done has caused you distress.”

Previously, Wright went on Instagram Live and accused Common of sexual assault after the singer rejected his multiple pleas for sex during their relationship in 2000, allegedly. Things took a shocking turn when the pair woke up the next morning.  

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“The next thing I know, I wake up. It’s morning and I feel something poking in my face and sh*t. And it’s just poking in my face, poking in my face. And I’m like ‘What the f*ck?!’ Then I open my mouth, this n*gga trying to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I’m sleep,” Wright continued. “Lonnie F*ckin Lynn. Rashid, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself. Because n*gga if you gon try to stick your d*ck in your mouth while I’m sleep, it ain’t nothing you won’t do.”

Read the full breakdown here

View this post on Instagram

I'm tired of all the lies and disrespect! Boom!

A post shared by Jaguar Wright (@jaguarwright) on

Photo: WENN

Jaguar Wright Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish After Accusing Common Of Sexual Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Common , Jaguar Wright , Tiffany Haddish

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Protests

Multiple sources in Louisville are reporting at least two police officers were shot Wednesday evening during protests following the grand…
09.24.20
Sour Milk Karen Who Threw A Glass Bottle…

Meanwhile the jogger who was subjected to that nasty racist incident was not hurt and continued to jog while living…
09.24.20
What Is Wanton Endangerment?

Wednesday one Officer was indicted in the connection with Breonna Taylor’s murder. Ex-officer Brett Hankison who shot Breonna Taylor has…
09.24.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Indicts 1 As Killer…

A grand jury recommended there should be multiple counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree charged against one of…
09.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion, Kamala Harris, BLM Founders &…

Time's highly-coveted 100 Most Influential People List is out, and it's infused with melanin, and WE LOVE TO SEE IT.
09.24.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…

The announcement comes more than six months after Taylor's death.
09.23.20
Trick-Or-Treating Among Activities To Avoid This Halloween According…

The agency has shared low and moderate risk activities to do instead.
09.24.20
Uncle Ben’s Rice Brand Gets A Name Change

This is the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.
09.24.20
Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be…

The Louisville Metro Police Department has declared a state of emergency "in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement in…
09.22.20
Close