Marsai Martin Working On Unscripted Show About Black Women Who Have Made History

The 16-year-old phenomenon Marsai Martin is working on yet again another television project. Martin’s Genius Entertainment is shopping a show called Baddies, an unscripted series that will tell the stories of Black women who have made history, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If this show, which she is working on with  ITV America’s Sirens Media, is picked up this will be her first series to come into fruition. 

“Black women have always contributed to American culture,” Martin said in a statement. “They’ve just never gotten the recognition. This show is a fun way of letting people know how dope we are.”

According to THR, the show will “blend her curiosity and affinity for pop culture while highlighting previously unsung Black women from the worlds of sports, entertainment, politics, and innovation.”

“Our team continues to be blown away by Marsai on multiple levels,” Sirens Media president Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh said in a statement. “She’s a creative force of nature and an important voice in our culture, and aside from her obvious talents on camera, is a very deft and thoughtful executive behind the scenes. We’re proud to partner with her and Genius on this series that will shed light on vital stories in an imaginative and unexpected fashion.”

This isn’t the only project Martin has in the works. the black-ish star is also working on a talk show, The Tiny Talk Show. The show is being pitched as the “world’s smallest functional talk show,” with a set of the show being one-sixth of an actual talk show set. The “intimate and revealing” show will be airing on Quibi.

Martin is also working on a film titled Queen, a comedy with a script that will be written by British TV writer Camila Blackett who also worked on Skins, The Newsroom, and New Girl.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Marsai Martin Working On Unscripted Show About Black Women Who Have Made History

