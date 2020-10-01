CLOSE
Local
Home

Teen Shot In The Back In South Baltimore

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

City police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back in south Baltimore Wednesday night.

It happened on the 1700 block of Ramsey Street after 9 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word on his condition at this time.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Teen Shot In The Back In South Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…

According to a file obtained by UK's Channel 4, 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as "deterrence" in the campaign's…
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck. The same goes for bootlicking…
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters…
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor’s Black Neighbor Breaks His Silence: ‘My…

Breonna Taylor's former neighbor whose apartment was also hit by the same police gunfire that resulted in a weak indictment…
09.28.20
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Once Targeted Black Voters…

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who once used Facebook to nefariously target Black voters, has been hospitalized in…
09.28.20
People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After…

The New York Times' report on Donald Trump's taxes prompted comparisons of the president to Al Capone, who was arrested,…
09.28.20
Close