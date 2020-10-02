CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore’s Youth Advisory Council Looking For New Members

Two young people chatting through a laptop

Source: jpa1999 / Getty

The Baltimore City Health Department has an exciting opportunity for young people in the city. The Youth Advisory Council (or YAC) is looking for new members!  The YAC is made up of young people who meet regularly to provide young people’s insights to inform Baltimore City Health Department programs, serve as peer health educators and advocates for their communities, and engage other young folks and groups that serve young people to promote the health and wellbeing of Baltimore City’s young people.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

This is a paid position and given the current situation with COVID-19, most of the meetings will be held virtually for the time being. If accessing technology for virtual gatherings is a challenge for you, don’t worry! The Health Department will make sure you have what’s needed to fully participate and get engaged in this incredible opportunity. As a part of YAC, you receive professional development trainings and resources, including skills in public speaking and education on healthy relationships and sexual health. You will also have the opportunities to serve as mentors and receive mentorship from your peers, and form lasting relationships with community health leaders in the city.

To apply, or nominate a young person you know who would be great for this role, or for more information, go to www.uchoosebaltimorecity.gov. You can apply or nominate someone directly online, or download and print out the form and submit it to the Baltimore City Health Department.

The deadline to apply is October 31, Halloween. So act soon! The start date will be in January 2021. Again, go to www.uchoosebaltimorecity.gov to learn more.

Baltimore’s Youth Advisory Council Looking For New Members  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.02.20
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive…

The news comes hours after senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Interestingly enough, since the…
10.02.20
CNN Anchor Brings The Receipts For Black Trump…

Why these news networks continue to interview these people we never know, but as long they continue to waste time…
10.02.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…

California is paving the way for reparations.
10.02.20
Trump Planned To Use Black Woman As A…

Trump's reportedly intended to bring attention during the debate to Alice Johnson, a Black woman to whom he granted clemency,…
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…

The Proud Boys are a far-right, all-male organization with a history of hate and violence.
10.01.20
‘Stand By’: Trump Refuses To Denounce White Supremacy…

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in Cleveland Tuesday night for the first of their three scheduled presidential debates.
09.30.20
Report: Tennessee Titans Suspend In-Person Activities After Positive…

The NFL is now dealing with its first major COVID-19 case during its regular season. Three players and five personnel…
09.29.20
Close