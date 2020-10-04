Beauty
How to Style…Defined Curls

The best products and tools, plus a step-by-step breakdown of how to get this look

Get the Look:

Autumn air is often dry and that can have an unwanted effect when you’re rocking your natural curls.

The hand-shaped diffuser on DevaCurl’s DevaDryer & Devafuser protects hair from frizz and provides bouncier, fuller curls.

Curls need extra TLC in the cooler months, and the key to rocking hydrated curls begins with washed, conditioned and detangled hair. A clumping curl cream, mousse, serum or gel can be applied to help curls pop and showcase definition. Use fingers to distribute products. Use a DevaDryer to thoroughly dry hair and add an extra layer of polish with the DevaCurl styling cream.

Ready to try this look? Products and tools available at Ulta Beauty.

