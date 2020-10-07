CLOSE
June Ambrose Announces Dope A** Collaboration With Puma

June Ambrose's new role as a creative partner with PUMA will help the brand redefine what it means to be stylish in sports. 

June Ambrose is a style visionary. She is responsible for some of Black culture’s most iconic looks including Jay-Z’s wardrobe from the On the Run tour, and the looks from the Hip Hop blockbuster Belly. Now the creative director and style maven is lending her fashion expertise to the Global sports company PUMA in a new partnership that will help the brand redefine what it means to be stylish in sports. 

“Jay (Jay-Z), Emory Jones and I have had many conversations about style, sport, purpose and legacy,” said the iconic stylist. From there, Jay, who serves as the creative director of PUMA hoops, introduced her to Bjørn Gulden, the CEO of PUMA, and Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing.

“Adam and I talked about our visions and my impact on the culture at large, and it was from these interactions that I knew a collaboration with PUMA would be beautiful and transcend far beyond product,” she revealed.

June’s new role as a creative partner speaks directly to PUMA’s mission of creating premium offerings that merge style with performance. June will collaborate with the brand well into 2021 for exclusive projects like the PUMA Hoops and a Title Nine collection inspired by June’s passion to celebrate bold, fearless women who stylishly rise above and go the distance no matter how big the challenge might be. Her role will focus mostly on young girls and women demographics.

“To have the opportunity to do this by launching a collection for an underserved division, for women’s basketball, is incredible,” said Ambrose. “I want athletes and all women to feel fearless and inspired when they wear the pieces that I’ve designed. I want to create a space where young girls and women feel empowered on and off the court.”

June is using this opportunity as a way to continue conversations around equality. This partnership will also transcend product; working closely with June, PUMA will commit to using its platform for social impact, empowering youth and pushing for equality in sport.

“The connection between style and sport is timeless and it’s something I’ve always wanted to put my spin on,” said Ambrose.

Because June is such a fashion staple in the Black community, I am excited to see what she creates with PUMA. What do you think? Would you be here for this collaboration?

