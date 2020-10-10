CLOSE
Hennessy Presents: Make Your Move Chess Tourney Kicks Off This Weekend

The celebrity event showcases avowed chess players RZA and GZA of Wu-Tang Clan fame against Grandmaster Maurice Ashley.

Hennessy Presents: Make Your Move

Source: Hennessy / Hennessy

True fans of the Wu-Tang Clan should already know that RZA and GZA are avid chess players away from their storied Hip-Hop careers. The pair are joining forces for a one of a kind chess tournament in collaboration with legendary spirits brand Hennessy.

Live on Saturday (Oct. 10) from 4-7PM EST, Hennessy Presents: Make Your Move is a celebrity chess tournament featuring the Shaolin swordsmen alongside top Twitch personalities, Nate Hill, and iamBrandon. The all-star quartet of players will face off in celebration of National Chess Day and to promote Hennessy’s Wild Rabbit Campaign. Queensbridge lyricist Nasir “Nas” Jones, who works alongside the fine cognac purveyors, will also be in attendance.

The winner of the tournament will then face the first Black chess grandmaster in Maurice Ashley. Ashley is the latest star to join the Wild Rabbit Campaign, adding to the flash and flair exhibited by previous ambassadors.

To catch this exciting meeting of the minds, Chess.com will stream the event via its Twitch channel, bringing the event to the leading gaming site and boasting the largest community of board warriors.

While intellectual warfare and besting one’s opponent with nerve and wit are at the root of chess, all proceeds from the event will benefit Unfinished Business, a grant program for Black, Latinx, and Asian American businesses launched by Hennessy.

Don’t forget to hit Chess.com’s Twitch channel Saturday afternoon (Oct. 10) at 4PM east coast time.

Photo: Hennessy

Hennessy Presents: Make Your Move Chess Tourney Kicks Off This Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

