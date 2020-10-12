CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

The Drew Barrymore Show Spotlights This DC School & Awards Students With Something Very Special

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Empire State Building Celebrates Launch of The Drew Barrymore Show

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Today on The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew celebrates Alejandro Diasgranados, a teacher at Aiton Elementary School in southeast DC, for all of his work in revitalizing this school! She was so impressed by his commitment in going the extra mile for his students, she teamed up with ASOS to award every student and staff member at Aiton Elementary with a brand new laptop!

The Drew Barrymore Show Spotlights This DC School & Awards Students With Something Very Special  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Kanye West Flaunts Write-In Votes, Launches “Vote Kanye”…

Some on Twitter are calling the Chicago superstar's campaign efforts disruptive to the upcoming presidential election.
10.10.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
25 items
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos…

Mike Pence And Kamala Harris take part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at University of Utah in Salt Lake…
10.10.20
8 items
All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor…

Daniel Cameron had the audacity to call Megan The Stallion's "SNL" performance "disgusting," after she called him out on the…
10.10.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…

One problem I know we can solve? Our representation in medical research. Black Americans and Latinos make up 30% of…
10.08.20
Close