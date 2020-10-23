CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

adidas Is Prepared To Sell Their Reebok Brand, Allegedly

They should've never given up on the Reebok Pump...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Reebok & adidas Unveil Instapump Fury Boost™

Source: Reebok/adidas / Reebok/adidas

While some choice pairs of Reeboks are seen on feet here and there (see: AI’s The Question, for example), it certainly isn’t on the level of must-have footwear as say Nike, Jordan or adidas.

That being said, it’s looking like adidas might be looking to unload that “dead weight” (no shots) and on the cusp of selling the brand that introduced the world to the Reebok Pump and focus entirely on the three stripes. According to Highsnobiety (via Manager Magazin), Reebok is about to get moved like a brick of stale Mary Jane as adidas is planning on selling their sportswear company by March of 2021.

Apparently, adidas’ Kasper Rørsted had hoped to revive the Reebok brand when he was appointed CEO back in 2016, but things didn’t go as planned and the brand has struggled to gain any new traction. Heck, even Puma’s gotten more love and attention in that time span than Reebok.

Even with Reebok getting in on the retro game with the re-releases of their Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Shawn Kemp signature sneakers, it seems like they’re struggling to make much noise outside of those classic relaunches. Now adidas looks ready to just cut ties and move on, but luckily more than a few parties are interested in picking up where adidas is leaving off.

adidas is said to have an internal team currently working on the sale of Reebok. Possible suitors are VF Corporation, which owns Vans, Timberland, and The North Face, among others, and China’s ANTA Sports.

Well, someone’s gotta be able to bring Reebok back to the forefront of the game, right?

adidas Is Prepared To Sell Their Reebok Brand, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote
Latest
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
7 items
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020…

President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first…
10.26.20
Rush Limbaugh’s Most Racist Quotes: A Timeline Of…

Rush Limbaugh has been a lightning rod for controversy, and racism, over his career that spans nearly five decades.
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close