News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ava DuVernay “Academy Dialogues” With Her Cinematic Heroes Julie Dash And Euzhan Palcy [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Ava DuVernay arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Ava DuVernay, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of our time, recently hosted a conversation with two of her cinematic heroes, Julie Dash and Euzhan Palcy on YouTube.

In the conversation, billed as “Academy Dialogues: Broadening the Aperture of Excellence” the filmmakers discuss their own work (Dash’s “Daughters of the Dust” and Palcy’s “Sugar Cane Alley), falling in love with film, the Black Film Renaissance of the 80’s & ’90’s, their mutual admiration for Kathleen Collins, cultivating an audience, the idea of mastery and their messages for the younger generation of filmmakers. They also discussed whether there is an objective form of measurement in the arts, and how the Hollywood system can broaden its aperture to appreciate storytelling from the worldviews of different ethnic and racial communities.

Check out the full discussion below:

Who are some filmmakers who have inspired you? Which of the filmmakers recommendations do you plan to check out first? What’s your definition of mastery? What are some of your favorite projects from the Black Film Renaissance? What’s your favorite Ava DuVernay project? Have you seen “Daughters of the Dust” and “Sugar Cane Alley”? What are your expectations of Ava DuVernay in her role as Academy governor?

Ava DuVernay “Academy Dialogues” With Her Cinematic Heroes Julie Dash And Euzhan Palcy [VIDEO]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote
Latest
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
7 items
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020…

President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first…
10.26.20
Rush Limbaugh’s Most Racist Quotes: A Timeline Of…

Rush Limbaugh has been a lightning rod for controversy, and racism, over his career that spans nearly five decades.
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close