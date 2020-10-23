CLOSE
Spillage Village Takes The World To Church In NPR Tiny Desk Concert [Video]

The supergroup consisting of EARTHGANG, J.I.D., Mereba, Benji, Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB, & 6LACK dropped one of 2020's best LPs in Spilligion..

Spillage Village

Source: Alex “Grizz” Loucas / AL

Spillage Village might be the most talent-stacked supergroup in Hip-Hop right now having released one of the better albums of 2020 in Spilligion. With much of the world stuck at home, Spillage Village took us all to church by way of their NPR Tiny Desk concert that aired Friday (Oct. 23).

The sprawling Spillage Village collective, consisting of J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Mereba, Benji, Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB, and 6LACK (who was not present for this event), are all strong acts on their own but together they make a particular brand of magic. That was on display with their confident “at home” set in Atlanta, Ga., backed by live instrumentation and the capable vocals of the entire team.

The group opened their four-song set with previously released singles “End of Daze” and “Baptize,” ending with “Hapi” and especially stirring performance of “Jupiter.”

Spilligion is the group’s first album for Dreamville Records, but it is their fourth release with Bears Like This, Bears Like This Too, and Bears Like This Too Much preceding the latest release.

Check out Spillage Village via NPR Tiny Desk below.

To check out their latest album, click here.

Photo: Getty

Spillage Village Takes The World To Church In NPR Tiny Desk Concert [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

