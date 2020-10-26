CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 26, 2020: Could Mississippi Make History? —Woman, 94, Travels 600 Miles to Vote — Illinois Policeman Fired

1. Can Mississippi U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Espy Make History AND Turn a Red State Blue — or at Least Purple?

What You Need To Know:

Although most political leaders and analysts aren’t calling an upset by Mississippi Democrat Mike Espy in his U.S. Senate race, he’s getting some love, and donations too.

2. Illinois Policeman Fired After the Shooting Death of a Black Teenager

What You Need To Know:

An Illinois policeman was fired Friday night following the shooting death of a Black teenager. Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend when the unidentified police officer shot at the couple. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Tafarra Williams.

3. Coronavirus Update: Women of Color Are Facing Catastrophic Food Insecurity, Wage Loss Due to Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

A new study finds that women of color continue to disproportionately struggle from the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

4. No Excuses: 94-Year-Old Detroit Woman Travels 600 Miles to Vote

What You Need To Know:

Many Americans take their civic duty of voting seriously, especially during this year’s presidential election. Mildred Madison, a determined 94-year-old Detroit, Michigan resident who travelled a total of 600 miles to vote, is one of those people.

5. Shaq Moves Into SPACs With Former Disney Execs & MLK Jr.’s Son

What You Need To Know:

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal is taking his talents to the public market, alongside one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s sons and three ex-Disney (DIS -0.43%) executives with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, "What You Need to Know" http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

