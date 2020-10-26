CLOSE
Kanye West Spoke To Joe Rogan For 3 Hours, Says Oprah Told Him Not To Run

If you got some time.

Kanye West is quite loquacious. The struggle Presidential candidate spoke to Joe Rogan for three hours, and even detailed how Oprah Winfrey urged him not to run.

Of course, Yeezy didn’t actually listen to Oprah.

Just like he said he would, West sat down with the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and it was a doozy. For nearly three hours, West hit a myriad of topics including his relationship with God, building a soundstage in Atlanta, making his kicks more affordable, the Titanic and all types of other random or not so random sh*t.

But the Oprah moment did stick out.

“I remember running into Oprah two days or one day after that, and she’s like you don’t want to be president,” said West. “One of the things Oprah said is she said, ‘You got to bone up on your foreign affairs.’ I remember this, because it’s Oprah talking, so I’m gonna remember a lot of what the conversation was, but that’s the first thing she said was foreign affairs and foreign policies.” [H/T Madame Noire]

Well, Kanye West is running. And there’s isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that he’ll win. Also there’s this—which is admittedly lacking context, but come on son.

Vote, for someone who will actually win. And if you care, the full interview is below.

