Joe Biden With Mina SayWhat: “The Character Of America Is On The Ballot”

| 10.26.20
Joe Biden Philly Interview RNB Philly

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden called Mina SayWhat 8 days before the election to talk about how he feels going into the election and what is at stake for the 2020 Election. Biden talks a lot about the difference in character between him and Donald Trump and how he believes this is a critical time in history to choose the direction that Americans will go in.  He touches on his tax plan that will only affect people making over 400,000 and says the money collected from these taxes will go towards education and improving schools. Listen to the entire interview below and for more on the Biden Harris platform listen to Mina’s interview with Kamala HERE.

Joe Biden With Mina SayWhat: “The Character Of America Is On The Ballot”  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

