Forget The Critics: Serena Shows Out For The Gram In Her Stuart Weitzman Boots

S By Serena - Presentation - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Serena Williams’ body may have been mocked by her Tennis counterparts, but to us mere mortals, this woman is a work of art. The professional athlete and mother to toddler Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., posted a series of behind the scenes photos for a shoot with Stuart Weitzman to her Instagram account.

These boots

Dressed in a black swimsuit and red Stuart Weitzman boots, she captioned the first picture, “These boots”, the second picture, “are made”, and the last photo, “for walking @StuartWeitzman”.

Are made

For walking @stuartweitzman

Earlier this year Serena Williams became a Stuart Weitzman model and joined VitalVoices as a Global Partnership ambassador. This photoshoot is likely part of their collaboration. They couldn’t have picked a better person to model their latest collection. I’d buy anything she is selling!

Serena William’s physique is so perfectly sculpted, it should be in a museum. Recently Megan thee Stallion referenced Serena’s shape and the scrutiny she received from her competitors in an opinion piece for the New York Times. “The fact that Serena Williams, the greatest athlete in any sport ever, had to defend herself for wearing a bodysuit at the 2018 French Open is proof positive of how misguided the obsession with Black women’s bodies is,” Megan wrote in her opinion piece.

Sadly Serena has received lots of criticism about her physical appearance. She even had a tennis opponent Caroline Wozniacki mock her by stuffing the butt part of her pants while on the court. Despite the negativity, Serena has always remained diplomatic. She’s used her voice to clap back at the folks who have the most to say about how she looks and what she chooses to wear.

Sis looks great in her photoshoot and I’m excited to see the final images. What do you think? Is Serena serving body goals in her latest photos?

 

Twinsies! Serena Williams And Olympia Rock Matching Yellow Beauty & The Beast Gowns

Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In New Stuart Weitzman Ad

 

Close