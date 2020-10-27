CLOSE
Delusions of Grandeur: Trump Claims ’60 Minutes’ Interview Walk Out Showed “Strength”

"You brought up a lot of subjects that were inappropriately brought up."- Donald Trump

Donald Trump we are going to beat this coronavirus

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Donald Trump once again allowed his immaturity to show, but in traditional Trump fashion, he’s acting as if his unruly behavior is a form of acceptable behavior.

On Sunday (Oct 25), CBS aired the edited 60 Minute episode that featured Trump’s response to the “tough questions” asked by veteran journalist Lesley Stahl. The episode, which opens with a seemingly already upset Trump ended up bolstering a whopping 16 lies in less than 30 minutes, according to CNN fact-checkers, with the biggest and most notable lie being about his response to the pandemic and his still unrevealed healthcare plan.

“You brought up a lot of subjects that were inappropriately brought up,” Trump said.

“Well, I said, I’m going to ask you tough questions,” Leslie Stahl replied.

After a question about whether his use of social media and name-calling was “turning people off”, Trump brought the recording to an end. He answered: “No, I think I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have social media. The media is fake. And frankly, if I didn’t have social media, I’d have no way of getting out my voice.”

After the abrupt end of Trump’s 60 Minutes interview, current Vice-President, Mike Pence, returned in place of Trump, much to the surprise of Stahl. and revealed that the current sitting President wouldn’t be returning.

Lesley Stahl: So what just happened with the president?

Vice President Mike Pence: Lesley, President Trump is a man who speaks his mind. I think it’s one of the great strengths that he’s had–

Lesley Stahl: But he walked out–

Vice President Mike Pence: –as president of the United States, is that the American people always know where they stand.

Shortly after Trump abruptly ended an interview, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed up with a massively large book in tow that, according to CNN Analyst Chris Cillizza, the “large book” yielded little to no valid information regarding his health plan or the overdue stimulus  but instead a book full of “executive orders and congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive healthcare plan.”

“The oversized book that drastically under-delivers on its promised contents is, actually, a pretty apt metaphor for the entire Trump presidency,” Cillizza wrote. “You can be certain that McEnany (and Trump) knew that after he walked off the set, the cameras were still rolling. And so, they went for theatrics — a huge book that purported to be the President’s (non-existent) health care plan. They liked the visual of McEnany giving Stahl a huge and weighty book on camera. Didn’t matter that the book didn’t actually contain any sort of plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. People wouldn’t care about that! They’d remember that massive book.”

Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, said that Trump’s walk-off came across as “weak and pathetic” and “a whiny, aggrieved baby”.

“He’s no longer even pretending to fight for his supporters against liberals, immigrants, the media, elites, the establishment. Donald Trump is fighting for Donald Trump. That’s it.”

Check out the full interview below.

Delusions of Grandeur: Trump Claims ’60 Minutes’ Interview Walk Out Showed “Strength”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

