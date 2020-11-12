CLOSE
Danai Gurira Will Play Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisholm In Upcoming Film

Chisholm was the first Black U.S. congresswoman among other firsts connected to her 1972 presidential run.

Democratic US Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm Announcing her Candidacy for US Presidential Nomination with Representatives Parren Mitchell, Charles Rangel

Shirley Chisholm achieved a number of amazing firsts during her lifetime, and now an upcoming film will examine more of the late politician’s exploits. Danai Gurira will play Chisholm in The Fighting Shirley Chisholm, which is not framed as a biopic according to a new report.

Variety writes that Gurira, best known as the sword-wielding Michonne of The Walking Dead, will occupy the titular role and the film will take a deeper look at Chisholm’s historic run as the first Black candidate of a major political party to be nominated to run for president and her time on the campaign trail.

Though Gurira will play Chisholm, the movie is not a biopic, instead focused more centrally on the campaign and how “the Chisholm Trail was populated by young people who sought social and political change during one of the most turbulent times in American history.” At the time, Chisholm had already made history as the first Black congresswoman, and according to a description of the piece, “recognized that she could make real change by challenging the status quo through her efforts to gain enough delegates to speak for the people at the Democratic Convention.”

The outlet adds that Viola Davis was originally set to play Chisholm but the producers have since moved on. Cherien Dabis, who worked on the Hulu comedy series Ramy and the ABC drama Quantico, will direct. Adam Countee penned the script for the film and Stephanie Allain was named as a producer vis Homegrown Pictures.

A release date has not been set.

Danai Gurira Will Play Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisholm In Upcoming Film  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

