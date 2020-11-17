CLOSE
No Fans Allowed At Ravens Game On Sunday Against Titans

NFL: NOV 15 Ravens at Patriots

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens will be back playing in an empty stadium this coming Sunday.

The team cites the rise of COVID-19 cases in Maryland as well as the steadily rising hospitalization rate for the decision.

“In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland’s COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community,” the Ravens said in a statement.

This comes after Mayor Jack Young previously approved a plan allowing the team to have fans attend the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers a few weeks back.

Source: CBS Baltimore

No Fans Allowed At Ravens Game On Sunday Against Titans  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

