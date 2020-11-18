CLOSE
Zendaya Coleman Channels Model Donyale Luna On Essence Magazine's 50th Anniversary Cover Issue

Zendaya Coleman is coming for our necks in the latest issue of Essence Magazine. In a vintage-style shoot for the magazine’s 50th anniversary celebration, the 24-year-old actress gives off a stunningly regal flare.

Launching on Tuesday, November 24th, readers will be able to dive into all the great fashion Zendaya and her own personal Image Architect Luxury Law have to offer. On the cover, she is dressed in a black knit dress by Gigi Hunter. The stylist posted a few behind the scenes images of Zendaya in black and white vintage-style photos to his Instagram account. As the creative director of this shoot, he used it as an opportunity to pay homage to the iconic model Donyale Luna.

Zendaya has been the muse of Luxury Law since the beginning of her adult career. He’s dressed her for most of her red carpet events, award show appearances, speaking engagements, and magazine shoots. Their commitment to making monumental fashion moments is impressive. Zendaya is always willing to commit to Luxury Law’s full vision. Together they create effortless masterpieces that keep us stunned.

Zendaya also appeared on the cover of Elle Magazine this month. The shoot featured butt-length braids, comfortable sneakers, and a bunch of high-fashion Haute Couture pieces.

The actresses hasn’t been as active on social media because she’s silently working on new projects as well as her hit show Euphoria. If you’re a fan of the series, you can look forward to a few special episodes launching December 6th. When she’s not filming, receiving awards, and securing deals, she’s busy slaying top magazine covers.

You can read more about what Zendaya is up to in the latest issue of Essence, both digitally and on stands, on November 24th. In the meantime, are you feelin her latest magazine cover?

 

