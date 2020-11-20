Johns Hopkins: Coronavirus Now Leading Cause Of Death In The U.S.

A grim milestone for COVID-19 in the United States.

Coronavirus is now the leading cause of death for Americans according to doctors at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

That revelation was made during a virtual panel Thursday. Doctors said COVID-19 is more lethal than cancer, heart disease and other illnesses with nearly 250,000 Americans dying from the virus since January 2020.

As of Thursday, there were 170,161 new coronavirus cases with 1,848 new deaths in the United States.

Source: CBS Baltimore

