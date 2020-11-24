CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

John Boyega Spoke to President of Lucasfilm About Diversity In ‘Star Wars’

Now we wait and see how Disney goes about their business in future 'Star Wars' installments...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker frames

Source: Walt Disney Studios / Disney

A few months ago John Boyega turned a lot of heads when he called out the Star Wars franchise for their history of marginalizing characters of color in an interview for GQ.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Well, it seems like his words reached ears at the top of the Disney echelon as Boyega recently revealed that he had a heart-to-heart with Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy. According to Deadline, Boyega actually addressed the issue with a receptive Kennedy and came away feeling like it was a productive talk.

Boyega explained: “So I got on a phone call with Kathleen Kennedy [Lucasfilm President] and she verbally showed support and we got to have a really nice, transparent, honest conversation that is beneficial to both of us.”

He continued: “I think these kinds of conversations, you can go into the realm of sounding like you’re just trying to save your own career, but what is great now is that it is a conversation that anyone has access to. Now people can express themselves about this knowing that any character we love, especially in these big franchises like the Marvels and Star Wars, we love them because of the moments that they are given, we love them because of those moments, and they’re heroic moments that these producers all decide for these characters so we need to see that in our characters that are maybe black and from other cultures.”

Well, that’s good to know.

While we hope future Star Wars films emphasize diversity and give non-white characters their time to shine, we’re really crossing our fingers that said characters in a galaxy far, far away are a part of a better written story. Those last two trilogies were all kinds of struggle aside from a film or two with the more recent ones basically a rehashed version of the original 70’s classics. Just sayin.’

John Boyega Spoke to President of Lucasfilm About Diversity In ‘Star Wars’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

John Boyega

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
21-Year-Old Breonna Taylor Protest Leader Hazma ‘Travis’ Nagdy…

Community members are reeling over the death of a promising young activist whose life was cut short on Monday during…
11.24.20
‘Blessed’: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Would Be Just Second Black…

Linda Thomas-Greenfield became the first Black person who Biden tapped to be part of his cabinet. If confirmed, she would…
11.24.20
Why Biden Needs A Black Secretary Of Health…

While placing a Black person in positions of power is not the cure-all to reverse 400 years of systemic racism,…
11.24.20
Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona

Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump's namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
11.23.20
Black Voters In Philadelphia Speak Out, Credit ‘Ancestors’…

Philadelphia's Black voters reflect on the 2020 election.
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…

There's a Trump-loving Pastor out in Virginia who is currently recovering from the coronavirus after publicly saying it wasn't possible…
11.20.20
Symone Sanders Potential White House Press Secretary Under…

According to published reports, President-elect Joe Biden is considering the former senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign for the position…
11.20.20
Close