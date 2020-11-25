CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

UMMS Survey Finds Most Baltimoreans Would Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)

Source: Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty

A new survey from the University of Maryland Medical System found nearly two thirds of Marylanders plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available.

The online survey was conducted November 16-23, polling 525 Marylanders throughout Central Maryland, Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It found that 65% of Marylanders are very or somewhat likely to get a COVID-19 vaccination when it’s available. The survey also found that 70% of Baltimoreans would take the vaccine.

“While we’re encouraged that nearly two thirds of Marylanders would take a COVID vaccine, this survey points out that we have more work to do to educate the public about the necessity to vaccinate and alleviate fears and concerns about the vaccines that will become available,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMMS. “UMMS will be working tirelessly to make the vaccine available to as many Marylanders as possible, at the appropriate time, and ease concerns by communicating the facts.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

UMMS Survey Finds Most Baltimoreans Would Take COVID-19 Vaccine  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
21-Year-Old Breonna Taylor Protest Leader Hazma ‘Travis’ Nagdy…

Community members are reeling over the death of a promising young activist whose life was cut short on Monday during…
11.24.20
‘Blessed’: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Would Be Just Second Black…

Linda Thomas-Greenfield became the first Black person who Biden tapped to be part of his cabinet. If confirmed, she would…
11.24.20
Why Biden Needs A Black Secretary Of Health…

While placing a Black person in positions of power is not the cure-all to reverse 400 years of systemic racism,…
11.24.20
Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona

Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump's namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
11.23.20
Black Voters In Philadelphia Speak Out, Credit ‘Ancestors’…

Philadelphia's Black voters reflect on the 2020 election.
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…

There's a Trump-loving Pastor out in Virginia who is currently recovering from the coronavirus after publicly saying it wasn't possible…
11.20.20
Symone Sanders Potential White House Press Secretary Under…

According to published reports, President-elect Joe Biden is considering the former senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign for the position…
11.20.20
Close