Drake Is Releasing A Line Of Candles That Smell Like Himself

Drake is the top-selling solo male artist of all time in America. According to the RIAA, Drake has passed Elvis, Eminem and Michael Jackson for total music sales grossing up to $218,280,000 in sales. Apparently, Drake can sell pretty much anything including candles that smell like himself. On Monday (Nov. 30), InStyle magazine shared details of Drake’s new line of scented sandals and even revealed that he modeled one of the scents after his own unique smell.

InStyle reported that one of the five scents designed by the Canadian rapper is called Carby Musk and it’s “smooth, musk fragrance is introspective in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extroversive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self. Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake.”

This summer, Drake began cryptically teasing a line of scented candles, Better World Fragrance House, posting an Instagram Story of four navy blue handles with handwritten gold branding. He captioned the story post, “ @betterworldfragrances Available soon cc:@ovoniko.”

The brand’s account currently follows Drake and @drakerelated , a hub for all of his music and business ventures, including his record label OVO Sound, October’s Very Own clothing line, and his Certified Lover Boy Nike merch. The website is a landing page at the moment, but people can safely assume this will house Drake’s latest business venture.

Celebrities are branching even further out with their business ventures outside of music and branded merchandise as touring has become obsolete in a pandemic stricken society. Evidently, candles are becoming trendy amongst celebrities and lifestyle influencers alike. Just this year, singer Kacey Musgraves collaborated with Boy Smells on a scent inspired by her song, “Slow Burn.” Beauty Youtuber Jackie Aina launched her own candle brand Forever Mood and even, actress Gwyneth Paltrow created Goop scents that unexpectedly smell like her vagina.

Drake’s line of candles hasn’t launched yet but it is quite on brand for the artist to explore candle making. Forever in his feelings, Drake has never shied away from being vulnerable in his music. Some may even call him sappy channeling all of his emotions over top charting hits. What better way to vibe to his emotional bops than with a fresh line of candles that carry a fragrance just like him. https://www.instagram.com/p/CF56jpOHgjm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Drake has reportedly partnered with fragrance house Givaudan to make Better World Fragrances. During a September episode of Revolve U , perfumer and fragrance expert Michael Carby of the Swiss fragrance house shared that he and his team had recently met with Drake in Toronto. The two seemed to hit it off after chatting about the similarities they shared between writing songs and creating fragrances.

The five soy wax candles the rapper intends to sell were all made right at home in Canada. Each candle comes with a gold marker to personalize the jar. The complete line are set to launch this holiday season. However, there’s a preview of three scents Carby Musk, Good Thoughts and Sweeter Tings on Michael Carby’s profile on Revolve’s website which seemed to have quickly sold out.

The candles are priced at $48, excluding Carby Musk, which is $80. We guess customers have to pay a bit extra to smell like the successful artist.Unless you are one of Drake's celebrity friends, you will have to wait for the release. He has been gifting his candles to his famous friends like Kehlani, Steph and Ayesha Curry and Toronto Raptors players Norm Powell, Kyle Lowry, Fred Van Fleet and Stanley Johnson. There is no specific release date on when everyone else can get their hands on the new line of candles, but continue checking Drake's Instagram and the website for updates.

