CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving After Anti-Twerking Tirade

Kevin Kelley's upscale Dallas establishment is booked for reservations at a high clip despite all the chatter over the viral video.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
True Kitchen + Kocktails

Source: True Kitchen + Kocktails / Instagram

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails in Dallas, Texas found itself the center of a debate regarding respectability politics and the rights of an entrepreneur among other topics. The owner, who went viral for his anti-twerking rant inside the establishment, says TRUE is booked and busy for the foreseeable future despite the “bad” press.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TMZ has the scoop:

The Dallas restaurant’s owner, Kevin Kelley, tells TMZ … the joint’s been inundated with requests to dine there since he gained some notoriety for his anti-twerking speech earlier this week.

He says TRUE’s been a reservation-only business since they opened 5 months ago, and they’re all booked up now for the foreseeable future. More importantly, Kelley says sales have remained strong in wake of what went down … and he has no plans to change anything up.

The owner tells us … “I’m glad the public has had a chance to decide what they do and don’t want in their restaurants. The effect on our restaurant has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Some agree with Kelley in establishing ground rules in a place he pays the lease on and wants a finer dining experience for Black patrons. On the other hand, some took issue with Kelley’s approach and setting, noting that the presence of a DJ playing upbeat party music somewhat encourages the twerking that took place.

When the moment was taking over social media earlier in the week, some in social media made notice of Kelley charging over $10,000 for table rentals for a holiday event.

Either way, as many former patrons and observers also noted, TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails appeared to be popping and their reservations are only going up.

Photo: Instagram

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving After Anti-Twerking Tirade  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dallas

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
From Fred Hampton To Laquan McDonald: Why We…

The Chicago police is notoriously corrupt.
12.04.20
TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving…

Kevin Kelley's upscale Dallas establishment is booked for reservations at a high clip despite all the chatter over the viral…
12.04.20
Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At…

The National Action Network revealed the five winners' names for the annual Triumph Awards that recognize people for working to…
12.03.20
CDC Panel Votes 13-1 That COVID-19 Vaccine Should…

It's been a long nine months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is finally some light at the end…
12.03.20
Here’s Why The CDC Reduced Quarantine Time From…

Here's why the quarantine time has decreased.
12.02.20
Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID…

New Orleans has lots of strict COVID-19 guidelines in place including no dancing, but that didn’t stop the 2020 Naughty N’awlins…
12.02.20
Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election…

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting Systems Manager, directly blamed Trump for a noose sent to an election worker as well as…
12.02.20
Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' senior staff is shaping up to be a proper representation of the voters who are largely…
12.02.20
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Seems Open To Bill Cosby’s…

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments while reviewing Bill Cosby's sexual assault case as his lawyers worked to have his…
12.02.20
Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use…

Here's a list of activism and advocacy groups that are doing the work.
12.01.20
Close