Kardashians Flex Contact List With FaceTime Prank, Dave Chappelle Was There

"What is happening?"-Justin Beiber

Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Kardashians/Jenners have taken to social media to flex their social reach by pranking a few friends.

As a part of the viral Tik Tok “frozen FaceTime” challenge, the KarJenners decided to prank call a few celebrity friends to pull off the humorous caper as a family by sitting completely still and staring at the camera while they hit up some friends from their star-studded contact list.

All of the Kardashian women including Khloe, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner all sat down in front of the phone very close together and very formal as if trying to take a serious family photo.

One by one, their pranking victims, who included Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Luka Sabbat, Addison Rae, and Stassie Karanikolaou, were all understandably taken aback by the sight of the entire Kardashian clan looking stoic.

Kicking off the list was family friend Savas Oguz, who answered the unexpected call befuddled. The crew reached out to Khloe Kardashian’s boo, Tristan Thompson, who initially seemed happy to receive the call, before realizing their facial expressions then, yelling, “What the … ?”

“What’s going on? Bye!” Travis Scott said as he laughed and ended the call.

But the most hilarious response belonged to Dave Chappelle, who almost seemingly dropped his phone before yelling out “Holy sh*t!”, after realizing that he was on a FaceTime call with the entire crew versus a one on one call.

Check out the comical videos below.

@kyliejenner

this was fun lol

♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

@kyliejenner

PART 2 🤣

♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

Kardashians Flex Contact List With FaceTime Prank, Dave Chappelle Was There  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

