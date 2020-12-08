CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Throwback! Rickey Smiley Reflects On History Makers In 2003 [VIDEO]

If you didn’t already know, The HistoryMakers are celebrating Black excellence with a 20-day showcase of black leadership over the past 20 years that consists of unique content from its archives on social media now through December 20.

In addition to inspiring stories from some of Black America’s most influential figures, the virtual showcase also tells the story of the organization and how it grew to be the nation’s largest African American video oral history archive.

This week, our very own Rickey Smiley had the pleasure of taking a deep dive back in to 2003 when BB King & Isaac Hayes, and Russell Simmons & Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes were interviewed.

Watch:

At 12 noon EST/ 11 a.m. CST/ 10 a.m. MST/ 9 a.m. PST each day, The HistoryMakers will host a 90-minute discussion based on the content and research from The HistoryMakers archives and featuring the nation’s thought leaders, scholars of black history, and those who have excelled in various fields (i.e. law, medicine, the arts, religion, etc.).

Each evening at 7 p.m. EST/ 6 p.m. CST/ 5 p.m. MST/ 4 p.m. PST will feature well-known celebrities and civic or business leaders, many of whom are HistoryMakers themselves, as host presenters. They will reflect on the importance of Black history, share Black history facts, and tell the history of our organization year-by-year, pointing out significant milestones and how many HistoryMakers were interviewed.

There will also be special guest performances, and tons of behind the scenes footage. Check out their website here.

