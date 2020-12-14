CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Helps Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend With His Legal Defense [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

We are sending condolences to the family of Charley Pride.  The country singer passed away from coronavirus after attending the Country Music Awards, just a month after.  He was 86. Wendy Williams is also dealing with the death of her mother and has made a statement that she will pause live recordings of her show.  The media maven will return to the show in 2021 and will use this time to be with family.

If you’ve ever wondered why Tyler Perry is so blessed, it’s because he’s always lending a helping hand.  He has committed to helping Kenneth Whittaker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor with $100,000 in legal fees for his defense.   

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tyler Perry Studios

Fans Lust Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]

7 photos Launch gallery

Fans Lust Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]

Continue reading Fans Lust Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]

Fans Lust Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]

It looks like fans are just noticing Tyler Perry's sex appeal after his most recent posts. The movie mogul has been consistent with showing off some photos in the gym and exploring during the pandemic that may have caught the ladies' eye. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNJFTHnQ9_/ Yesterday Perry posted a photo, with some gray sweat shorts and fans couldn't help to lust over what was left to the imagination.  Twitter went wild with compliments and couldn't help but notice how good he looks! https://twitter.com/tylerperry/status/1319011020384489472 Check out the reactions to his slight thirst trap below! RELATED NEWS: Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire Tyler Perry Wraps Up His Latest Series ‘BRUH’ Concluding Epic Filming Streak Eva’s Corner: Tyler Perry’s ‘Quilt’ Emmy Speech Is An Inspiration For Your Future [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Helps Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend With His Legal Defense [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
With Georgia’s High Stakes Runoff Elections, A New…

A new poll by Higher Heights explores the issues and blind spots perpetuated by the public that Black women routinely…
12.14.20
Minneapolis Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Honored…

The teen who filmed George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May was presented the 2020…
12.11.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…

A football coach was banned from all American Youth Football activities and faces potential child abuse charges after video surfaced…
12.11.20
Shirley Sherrod Is Why Tom Vilsack As Agriculture…

Former USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack's controversial firing of Shirley Sherrod in 2010 should preclude him from leading the agriculture agency…
12.11.20
Casey Goodson Jr.’s Mother Speaks Out About Son…

Tamala Payne said her son, Casey Goodson, Jr., "was murdered in cold blood, and we don't have no answers as…
12.11.20
Michigan Lawmaker Disciplined After Video Addressing Racist Trump…

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson was removed from her committee assignments on Wednesday over a Facebook Live where she spoke…
12.10.20
Close